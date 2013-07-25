FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 25
July 25, 2013 / 2:16 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 25 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The offshore yuan centre in London will benefit from improved Sino-British relations and an international interbank payment system that China is expected to launch next year, said Mark Boleat, policy chairman of the City of London Corporation. (link.reuters.com/duk89t)

-- Hong Kong supermarket chain ParknShop will not be sold at present, said Malina Ngai, a top executive at A S Watson Group, parent of ParknShop, adding that strategic reviews like the one it was conducting at the supermarket chain were periodically done in its stores worldwide. (link.reuters.com/huk89t)

-- China Resources (Holdings), the parent of China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd, whose management has been accused by mainland newspapers of having intentionally overpaid for a coal asset acquisition in 2010, has revealed in a letter to staff that the National Audit Office has been monitoring the group since May and continues to conduct an audit at CR’s request.

THE STANDARD

-- Emperor Watch and Jewellery Ltd has rented a 1,500-square-foot ground-floor shop in Causeway Bay for HK$3.5 million ($451,200) a month. This is its third shop in the same district. (link.reuters.com/fuk89t)

-- Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd chairman Joseph Lau is set to pocket HK$2.15 billion in payouts as net interim profit at the developer hit HK$4.47 billion. (link.reuters.com/guk89t)

WEN WEI PO

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said it will start trading CES China 120 Index futures from August 12, as it continues to expand its suite of Mainland China-related products.

-- China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd said it has acquired 80 percent interest in a commercial and residential project in Yangjiang city, Guangdong province, for 212.8 million yuan ($34.68 million).

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

$1 = 7.7575 Hong Kong dollars $1 = 6.1360 Chinese yuan Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
