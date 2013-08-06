PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 6

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hang Seng Bank Chief Executive Rose Lee said the economic slowdown on the mainland and rising funding costs in Hong Kong and the mainland mean tough times ahead in the second half, but the bank believes in the growing opportunities from the internationalisation of the yuan. (link.reuters.com/tys22v)

-- The liquidators of Pioneer Iron and Steel Group have sued Diana Chen Ningning, the granddaughter of a former Chinese minister, her mother and other parties for 4.12 billion yuan ($672.69 million), according to a writ filed in the High Court states. (link.reuters.com/vys22v)

-- The Mongolian government expects to pass a new foreign direct investment law this year to streamline the approval of investments by foreign state-backed firms, said Saikhanbileg Chimed, a member of parliament and the chief of the cabinet secretariat. (link.reuters.com/wys22v)

THE STANDARD

-- The government has not discussed with HKT Trust , the territory's largest telecommunications company, a possible reauction of the 3G spectrum when the usage contract expires in 2016, said its Group Managing Director Alex Arena, adding that the government move on allocations will affect consumers. (link.reuters.com/xys22v)

SING TAO DAILY

-- MTR Corp Ltd and Tianjin Metro (Group) Company Ltd’s joint venture company has won a development site atop Tianjin Metro Line 6 for 2.08 billion yuan, and the company is estimated to invest 5 billion yuan in the project.

APPLE DAILY

-- Shui On Land Ltd said contracted property sales for the first seven months totalled 7.04 billion yuan, representing 78 percent of its full-year sales target of 9 billion yuan.

WEN WEI PO

-- Hysan Development Co Ltd said it plans to invest up to HK$2.5 billion ($322.30 million) to redevelop Sunning Plaza and Sunning Court, which are in Causeway Bay, into retail and office building.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said contracted sales for the period from January to July amounted to 52.72 billion yuan, up 21.8 percent from a year earlier.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.1247 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7568 Hong Kong dollars)