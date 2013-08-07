PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 7

HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is working on a plan to establish a new government agency to invest its $3.5 trillion of foreign exchange reserves abroad more efficiently. (link.reuters.com/xyz22v)

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is keen on more small and medium-sized mainland enterprises to list in the city, said Chief Executive Charles Li, adding that H-share listings and London Metal Exchange were both important businesses for HKEx's future development. (link.reuters.com/dab32v)

-- Intersport International Corp, the world's largest multi-brand sportswear retailer, plans to open its first shop on the mainland at the end of this month, and will partner with Fujian-based department store operator New Huadu Supercenter to open up to 100 large-sized sports goods stores over the next five years. (link.reuters.com/fab32v)

THE STANDARD

-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd Chairman Lee Shau-kee offered to donate farmland in Yuen Long and build 1,050 units, expected the land premium per flat to be about HK$300,000 ($38,700). Lee would pay the cost of building the flats, which he estimated at HK$900,000 per unit. (link.reuters.com/gab32v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Yue Xiu Group, which is a business enterprise established by the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government, is interested in buying Hong Kong’s Chong Hing Bank to enter in the city’s banking and securities businesses, sources said.

WEN WEI PO

-- Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd would launch 17 new projects in the second half, including two in Malaysia, said President Mo Bin. The company is confident to achieve full-year sales target of 62 billion yuan ($10.13 billion), he said.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7564 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan)