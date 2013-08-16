PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 16

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's founder Jack Ma's manoeuvring to keep management control of the company he founded has derailed plans for a possible $15 billion listing of the firm's shares in Hong Kong this year. It could even see the company opt for a New York listing instead, said investment bankers. (link.reuters.com/bet42v)

-- Angry Birds maker Rovio Entertainment has no plans to list shares in Hong Kong this year, said Peter Vesterbacka, the chief marketing officer. (link.reuters.com/cet42v)

-- Supermarket chain ParknShop will push ahead with plans to open 36 stores in Hong Kong this year despite a strategic review of the HK$22 billion ($2.84 billion) business that investors expect to see it ejected from billionaire Li Ka-shing's empire. (link.reuters.com/det42v)

THE STANDARD

-- Swire Properties Ltd Chairman Christopher Pratt said the firm is a little concerned about a weaker office portfolio for the rest of the year as financial firms downsize, added that office spaces may see vacancies in core business districts. (link.reuters.com/fet42v)

-- Centaline Property Agency founder Shih Wing-ching is offloading a large portion of his property holdings, including plans to sell five shops for which he is seeking HK$120 million, saying he is bearish on the local market. He added property would be reduced to one-third of his entire investment portfolio. (link.reuters.com/get42v)

SING TAO DAILY

-- Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd Chairman Kwok Ying Shing expressed his interest in developing real estate in Shenzhen’s Qianhai zone and said that the company would like to set up a headquarter there.

WEN WEI PO

-- Agile Property Holdings Ltd, which posted a first-half net profit rise of 3 percent to 2.13 billion yuan ($348.47 million), is confident to achieve 2013 sales target of 42 billion yuan as they would launch more than 10 projects in the second half.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1125 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Supriya Kurane)