PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - Sept 5

Sept 5 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The central government may eventually expand its proposed Hong Kong-like free-trade zone in Shanghai to cover the entire Pudong district, according to government sources. (link.reuters.com/ruf82v)

-- Shanghai-based food and beverage maker Tenwow International Holdings Ltd, which is seeking to raise as much as $203 million through an initial public offering in Hong Kong, said it wants to use fresh capital to increase production of self-branded products in the hope of boosting its gross margin and lowering its debt ratio. (link.reuters.com/suf82v)

-- PayPal, the world's leading online-payments service provider, expects to help Hong Kong and mainland merchants generate new business opportunities from cross-border trade by providing them with its new "Seller Protection" policy from next month. (link.reuters.com/tuf82v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd may submit its listing application to Hong Kong stock exchange by the end of this month at the earliest, according to market sources.

APPLE DAILY

-- China’s mid-sized Huishang Bank has submitted its listing application to Hong Kong’s stock exchange and aims to list in November, according to market sources. The bank, which plans to raise $1.5 billion, is currently attracting cornerstone investors.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd bought a residential site in Yuen Long for a better-than-expected HK$751 million. The developer will spend about HK$2 billion ($258 million) on the site for at least 430 homes.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Lenovo Group Ltd denied any large-scale redundancy worldwide, adding that the company needs to review its business structure in order to increase the productivity.

THE STANDARD

-- Local construction firm Chun Wo Development Holdings Ltd outbid eight other developers and acquired a site for luxury homes in Sha Tin of HK$2.71 billion, a sign of bleak times at the high end of the market. (link.reuters.com/vuf82v)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd won a residential land plot in Beijing for 2.1 billion yuan ($343.13 million), set a new record for the city’s land price.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7555 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1201 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)