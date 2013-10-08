PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - Oct 8

HONG KONG, Oct 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The United States will not be an easy option for the potential $15 billion listing of Alibaba, which has been stuck in a war of words with the Hong Kong stock exchange and regulator over its listing plan. Government and financial industry sources familiar with the situation said the e-commerce company would face similar problems regarding its shareholding structure if it decided to list on the New York Stock Exchange or its smaller rival, the Nasdaq. ()

-- The Hong Kong High Court will hear a petition on Tuesday by six minority shareholders of China Resources Power demanding that the company sue its directors for alleged breach of fiduciary duties. The shareholders have accused 20 existing and former directors of hurting shareholders’ interests by failing to take action to cancel an ill-fated acquisition of assets connected to coal production in Shanxi province. ()

-- An unmounted, oval, brilliant-cut white diamond weighing 118.28 carats sold for $30.6 million at a Sotheby’s Hong Kong auction, a world record for any white diamond to go under the hammer, beating the pre-sale estimate of $28 million. ()

THE STANDARD

-- Standard Chartered expects the yuan to continue appreciating next year even if the US Federal Reserve starts winding down its stimulus programme as more corporations boost their use of the currency. Senior economist Kelvin Lau forecasts a 2 percent appreciation next year, almost the same pace as in 2012. ()

-- Buyer sentiment in China’s property market has waned despite the peak season, causing developers to call for a halt to land auctions, which are blamed for driving up flat prices. The property market was red hot last month but has now started to cool, according to property agency Centaline (China). ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Hong Kong government will tender for two plots of residential land in Tuen Mun in New Territories beginning Oct. 25. The market estimates the plots to fetch up to HK$140 million ($18 million).

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said contracted sales were 10.53 billion yuan ($1.72 billion) in September, up 29.6 percent from a year earlier.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hong Kong recorded 920,000 mainland visitors during a six-day national day golden week holiday from Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, an increase of 17 percent over the previous year, data from the Immigration Department showed. Mainland tourists spent more in mass markets and affordable restaurant chains rather than high-end restaurants than in the past, according to restaurant operators.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............