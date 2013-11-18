PRESS DIGEST- Hong Kong - Nov 18

Nov 18 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Computer maker Lenovo’s parent company Legend Holdings diversifies into the fruit business, hoping to capitalise on its trusted brand and IT skills and shifting its focus to food. Legend’s agricultural arm Joyvio Group announced that about 4,000 tonnes of golden kiwifruit, to be branded “Liu Kiwi”, will be available in supermarkets and online stores from this month. ()

-- Private equity firm RRJ Capital has begun marketing a potential US$1 billion Asian real estate fund focused on China in its second major capital-raising effort of the year after securing US$3.6 billion from investors in a record-setting six months earlier this year. ()

-- Hong Kong is facing a far greater manpower shortage than reflected in official projections, according to industry leaders, who fear that government policies will fail to tackle the crisis. ()

THE STANDARD

-- CLP Power has applied to the Hong Kong government for permission to raise tariffs from next year. The yearly exercise is set to be controversial after it raised charges by 5.9 percent in January. ()

-- Three listing candidates, including Hengshi Mining, Phoenix Healthcare Group, and Dongpeng Holdings Co, open their retail books today, aiming to raise HK$3.89 billion ($501.70 million) in total. ()

-- Demand for new homes in Hong Kong slowed over the weekend after sales of first-hand flats since the first week of October crossed the HK$20 billion ($2.58 billion) mark. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese personal hygienic products and napkin maker Hengan International Group Co Ltd is set to benefit from China’s easing of one child policy and plans to launch more new baby napkins products and expand its e-commerce platform to to, according to chief executive officer Xu Shuishen.

-- Apparel chain operator Giordano International expects contribution from Middle East to account for 25 percent of the company’s revenue in next five years from 12.8 percent for the third quarter ended in September, according to executive director Ishwar Chugnai.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The National Council for Social Security Fund has bought 4.1 percent of China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group Ltd , a unit of VODone Ltd, for $16.4 million.

APPLE DAILY

-- Hong Kong’s export will be weakened as the economic outlooks for other regions remain unstable while economic growth of some major markets in the United States, Europe and Japan are decelerating, said Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang in his blog.

