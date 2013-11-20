PRESS DIGEST- Hong Kong - Nov 20

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- China Mobile has put its best foot forward in an effort to keep up with the times with the international launch of "Jego", a voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) mobile application, giving away to customers services they have long charged them for. (link.reuters.com/vaw74v)

-- Measures taken by the Macau government to curb soaring property prices have failed with home price rising 50 percent in a year, leaving disgruntled home-seekers complaining about being priced out of the market. (link.reuters.com/dew74v)

-- Hong Kong youngsters and elders are at opposite poles in terms of investment with young investors like cash and have little confidence in investing in stocks and bonds, while seniors are the world's most active and confident investors, according to a survey by BlackRock. (link.reuters.com/hew74v)

-- Former vice president of China Mobile Lu Xiangdong has been sentenced to life in prison for taking bribes worth 20 million yuan ($3.3 million). (link.reuters.com/kew74v)

-- New World Development Co Ltd said it had already met its HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion) full-year sales target for the year ended June 30, 2014. (link.reuters.com/new74v)

-- Hang Lung Properties Ltd has the land bank to complete one commercial project every year in China for the next 12 years and is not in a rush to acquire more sites, said chairman Ronnie Chan Chi-chung. (link.reuters.com/mew74v)

-- Property developer Vincent Lo Hong-sui confirmed that he tendered his resignation as chairman of Airport Authority’s infrastructural planning committee early this month as politics behind feud has delayed development project.

-- Former Hong Kong financial secretary Antony Leung Kam- chung’s move to quit Blackstone Group to join Nan Fung Group, has led to speculation that the local developer may pave way for a listing, and Leung will help to improve its corporate governance and expand its China investment.

-- Chinese home appliance retailer GOME Electrical Appliances will follow the step of its rival Suning to team up with financial institutions to sell mutual fund online next year, according to president Wang Junzhou.

-- The retail public offering portion of the Hong Kong IPO of Chinese hospital operator Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Ltd has been 89 times oversubscribed in first two days of launch.

-- The retail public offering portion of the Hong Kong IPO of Chinese hospital operator Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Ltd has been 89 times oversubscribed in first two days of launch.