PRESS DIGEST- Hong Kong - Nov 28

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The undersecretary for financial services and the treasury, Julia Leung Fung-yee, resigned on Wednesday without giving a reason - the fifth departure of a politically appointed official in Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying's administration. (link.reuters.com/xum94v)

-- China Cinda Asset Management, the first mainland bad-loan manager to seek a Hong Kong stock market listing, said it plans to increase the leverage of its balance sheet with a view to future growth on the back of an ample capital base. (link.reuters.com/bym94v)

-- A dispute between Hong Kong-based natural gas explorer Green Dragon Gas and the mainland's energy giant CNOOC over drilling rights underscores the growing priority Beijing is placing on securing fuel reserves to power its growing economy. (link.reuters.com/dym94v)

THE STANDARD

-- China National Offshore Oil Corp said it is concerned about the recent accident at a facility of Sinopec , and its workflow and plants will be reviewed to ensure safety. (link.reuters.com/fym94v)

-- Two sites in Qianhai fetched altogether 4.06 billion yuan ($666.4 million), marking a new record-high for land prices in Shenzhen. Guangzhou-based Heungkong Property won one of the plots for 1.63 billion yuan and Shimao Group won the other. (link.reuters.com/jym94v)

-- A luxury goods brand has signed on to pay nearly HK$900,000 ($116,100) a month to take over a 1,200 square foot shop in the city shopping district Causeway Bay currently occupied by Swiss watch retailer Longines at HK$390,000 a month. (link.reuters.com/kym94v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Jewellery retailer Luk Fook Holdings International posted a 73 percent rise in fiscal first half profit of HK$965 million. The company expects sales of gold products to remain strong due to the low metal price and seasonal demand for wedding and upcoming festive season.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Beverage maker Vitasoy International, which hiked prices by up to 5 percent in fiscal first half, said it would not hike prices in the short term despite rising costs but it sees more pressure on profit margin.

-- Property investor Hong Kong Parkview Group Ltd plans to sell 2.32 billion new shares at HK$2 each, representing more than 30 percent discount to the previous close, raising HK$4.7 billion ($606.26 million), according to a term sheet.

APPLE DAILY

-- JP Morgan expects Hong Kong property prices to fall an average 25 percent next year, holding a negative view on the property sector. It downgrades Henderson Land, Sino Land and Kerry Properties to “underweight”.

