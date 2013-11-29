PRESS DIGEST -Hong Kong - Nov 29

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- According to the Chinese Hospital Association, hospitals across the country see an average of 27 violent attacks a year by patients who feel they have not received the level of attention they deserve. Two hospitals in Shanghai began taekwondo lessons for doctors.(link.reuters.com/her94v)

-- Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, who has not given any one-on-one interviews to Hong Kong media since the late 1990s, said in an interview with Guangzhou-based Nanfang Media that the city's core strengths must be defended and dismissed rumours he was cashing out of Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/ker94v)

-- China Gas, the mainland's largest city gas distributor, is in talks to buy a 2-billion-yuan ($328.27 million) portfolio from its biggest shareholder, Beijing Enterprises Group, according to sources with the companies.(link.reuters.com/per94v)

THE STANDARD

-- Listing candidate China Cinda Asset Management attracted HK$23 billion ($2.97 billion) worth of margin orders on the first day of retail bookbuilding at local brokerages, amounting to 24 times its retail target.(link.reuters.com/ver94v)

-- Altogether 1,434 companies including 38 overseas firms have registered in Shanghai's free trade zone. The minority of foreign firms does not mean the zone is not attractive to them, but they need to have more research and analysis before starting the investment, said Shanghai vice mayor Ai Baojun. (link.reuters.com/xer94v)

-- Luk Fook Holdings had huge sales in April and June when people rushed to buy jewellery as the price of gold plunged, but that is unlikely to be repeated anytime soon, chairman Wong Wai-sheung said. (link.reuters.com/bur94v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties offers up to 8 percent price discount at its upscale Shouson Hill project, while 50 percent of the total buyer’s stamp duty and double stamp duty payable by the buyers will be refunded.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd plans to issue 1.622 billion new shares to shareholders in the proportion of 3 new shares for every 10 existing shares held at HK$2.61 each, raising HK$4.2 billion ($541.75 million) to fund its expansion of production of aluminium flat rolled products in Tianjin.

