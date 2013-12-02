PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Dec 2

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- As Shenzhen steps up its efforts to supplant Hong Kong as the region's trans-shipment hub, the five local port operators - including Hutchison Whampoa's Hongkong International Terminals and Wharf's Modern Terminals, have stepped up lobbying for more backup land to boost efficiency. (link.reuters.com/sux94v)

-- Huishang Bank became the second Chinese lender in just over a week to make a lacklustre Hong Kong debut, underscoring lukewarm investor appetite for the Chinese financial sector despite a likely raft of listings on the way. (link.reuters.com/vux94v)

-- More mainland firms, especially banks, are expected to pick Taiwan as their top destination for issuing offshore yuan bonds, with the island opening the door for the first time to mainland issuers last week. (link.reuters.com/xux94v)

THE STANDARD

-- Beijing's anti-corruption campaign has been extended to the aviation industry with 10 employees of China Southern Airlines, including two senior managers, arrested last week, Xinhua News Agency reported. (link.reuters.com/byx94v)

-- Interim loss at high-end liquor distributor Silver Base Group Holdings widened more than 3.36 times due to the anti-luxury campaign on the mainland. (link.reuters.com/cyx94v)

-- Speculation is rife that Asia's richest man, Li Ka- shing, is involved in Samsung Electronics' efforts to develop a new mobile operating system, dubbed Tizen. Li made the remark about investment opportunities in tech sector in an interview with Southern Metropolis Daily last week. (link.reuters.com/fyx94v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Kerry Logistics Network, a spin-off from Kerry Properties , starts marketing its IPO on Monday, selling shares at an indicative range of HK$8.80-HK$10.20 each, raising HK$2.2 billion ($283.77 million).

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Jintian Pharmaceutical Group, the biggest pharmaceutical chain store operator in northeastern China with a network of 794 stores, opens its retail book on Monday aiming to raise about HK$2.12 billion ($273.45 million) in a Hong Kong IPO.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd’s deputy chairman Gao Lina sees raw milk price in the mainland soaring 15-16 percent this year and expects the increase to normalise in 2014 to about a 5 percent rise, but the dairy industry is set to face a challenge from raw milk shortage.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7527 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)