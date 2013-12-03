FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Dec 3
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 2:00 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Dec 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Famed film director Zhang Yimou faces a fine for breaching the one-child policy as local authorities in Jiangsu province said he and his wife violated family planning rules by having three children without approval and before they were married. ()

-- The mainland’s central bank has announced detailed reform guidelines to support the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, but foreign investors are still questioning just how free the zone will be. ()

-- In a growing sign of the Chinese currency’s dominance, HSBC said the city’s yuan deposits are likely to grow at a faster pace than the Hong Kong dollar and other currency deposits, rising to 30 percent of all deposits by 2015 from the current 10 percent. ()

THE STANDARD

-- Securities and Futures Commission chairman Carlson Tong said the appointment of Mary Ma as SFC non-executive director has nothing to do with Alibaba’s intended listing in Hong Kong. Boyu Capital, which Ma chaired and co-founded, holds a stake in Alibaba. ()

-- Mid-size developer Chuang’s Consortium International is seeking to sell its retail complex in Tsim Sha Tsui at up to HK$35,000 ($4,500) per square foot. Agents said the price was relatively high as compared to commercial units in Central. ()

-- Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah reiterated his warning on the risk of a property bubble. But executive councillor Fanny Law Fan Chiu-fun said she expects the city’s real estate market to be stable next year. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong government suspended live chicken imports from nearby Shenzhen with immediate effect after the city’s first human case of H7N9 bird flu virus was confirmed late on Monday.

-- Coach, Inc announced the renewal of a Memorandum of Understanding on anti-counterfeiting with Taobao Marketplace, China’s most popular consumer-to-consumer online marketplace, in a bid to better protect consumer interest.

-- New World Development expects to generate more than HK$10 billion from flat sales next year, a level similar to what it achieved in 2013, according to the senior management at the developer.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China’s biggest funeral service group Fu Shou Yuan is set to sell 500 million shares in its initial public offering in Hong Kong to be launched next week, raising $200 million, according to listing document.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Bain Capital is cutting its stake in aseptic packaging products producer Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd, selling 68 million shares at price ranging HK$4.55-HK$4.6 each for up to HK$312 million ($40.25 million), according to a term sheet.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.