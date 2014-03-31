PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 31

HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Scores of Taiwanese took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in solidarity with the 500,000 demonstrators outside President Ma Ying-jeou's office in Taipei who are opposing a trade pact with Beijing. (link.reuters.com/ras97v)

-- Seawater desalination is an important future source of water supply for Hong Kong, Financial Secretary John Tsang has reiterated. He said it was necessary for the city to adopt the process because Guangdong is seeing a growing demand for the resource. (link.reuters.com/sas97v)

-- Brokers are calling for regulatory reform in the city to improve the listing regime to prepare for a potential flood of state-owned enterprises which may follow Citic Group and list in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/tas97v)

-- Hailstones the size of golf balls battered several areas of Hong Kong on Sunday night, causing extensive damage and forcing the Hong Kong Observatory to hoist the first black storm warning of the year. (link.reuters.com/vas97v)

-- Waste water treatment service provider Sound Global expects new business from 100 small towns will drive its profit growth this year. (link.reuters.com/xas97v)

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties Co-Chairman Thomas Kwok Ping-kwong said the developer is unlikely to aggressively cut prices for new projects, but would make adjustments in specific districts. (link.reuters.com/bes97v)

-- Hong Kong registered a 79 percent month-on-month increase in the total number of property transactions of 10 major residential developments in March, but eight of the 10 developments saw a drop in property prices.

-- Chinese herbal shampoo maker BaWang International (Group) posted its fourth straight yearly loss of 143.5 million yuan ($23.10 million) for 2013, narrower than a loss of 617.6 million yuan in the previous year.

