PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 2

HONG KONG, April 2 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A scheme to build homes exclusively for Hong Kong people in an effort to provide middle-class buyers with affordable flats may be shelved. Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying suggested that the scheme could be suspended as the number of outside buyers in the market had dropped to a very low level. (link.reuters.com/wak28v)

-- Hongkong Land and Wharf Holdings will suffer the most should the Occupy Central movement carry out its threat to block streets in the heart of the city, a study by investment bank UBS says. Hongkong Land owns offices in the central business district, while Wharf owns shops in Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay. (link.reuters.com/zak28v)

-- Researchers at the University of Hong Kong have developed a vaccine that may be the first in the world to offer a shield against many influenza viruses - including the deadly H7N9 bird flu strain - in one simple shot. (link.reuters.com/bek28v)

THE STANDARD

-- Apex Benchmark, the second-largest shareholder of Midland , urged the property agency to explain its poor financial performance last year. (link.reuters.com/dek28v)

-- SmarTone has been fined HK$150,000 ($19,300) for breaching the Telecommunication Ordinance by making misleading and deceptive claims on its website. (link.reuters.com/jek28v)

-- Japan's first sales tax hike in 17 years is unlikely to affect Hong Kong holiday-makers, travel agencies say. EGL Tours executive director Steve Huen Kwok-chuen said Japan tours during the Easter holidays would not be affected as they were booked before the tax rise. (link.reuters.com/rek28v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Vanke has bought a commercial and residential site in Hong Kong’s Wanchai district for HK$860 million ($110.87 million), its first purchase of a private land site in the city.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The number of homes due to be completed this year is estimated at 17,600 units, double that in 2013, and is the highest in 10 years, according to Hong Kong government data. Industry experts expect the increased supply to put pressure on property prices.

APPLE DAILY

-- University of Hong Kong students who join the movement Occupy Central can expect support from the university’s new and first expatriate chief, Peter Mathieson, who said he backs peaceful protests, free speech and academic freedom.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7571 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)