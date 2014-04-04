PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 4

HONG KONG, April 4 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The prospect of high returns and a British tourism boom has prompted Chow Tai Fook Group and some partners to snap up the 237-room Marriott London Grosvenor Square luxury hotel in central London for 125.15 million pounds ($207.59 million). (link.reuters.com/vab38v)

-- The number of Hong Kong students entering universities in England has increased by almost a quarter as the overall number of overseas students in the country has declined for the first time in three decades. (link.reuters.com/zab38v)

-- Property tycoon Joseph Lau Luen-hung, the former Chinese Estates chief, visited Hong Kong graft-busters to "consult on certain matters" after his corruption conviction in Macau last month. A woman claiming to represent Lau phoned media outlets to confirm that Lau visited the ICAC. (link.reuters.com/peb38v)

-- A promotion by China Mobile Hong Kong that nearly halves its 3G fees has angered mainland consumers. A mainland user commented online: "Except for North Korea, I think our mobile charges are the most expensive in the world." (link.reuters.com/keb38v)

-- The retirement age for new Hong Kong civil servants will be raised to 65, but those currently in service can work for five years after age 60 at the discretion of their department heads. The disciplined services will have retirement age raised to 57, from 55. (link.reuters.com/meb38v)

-- The local initial public offering market is set for a new round of hot issues this quarter with brokerage firm Central China Securities aiming to raise more than HK$3 billion. That is in addition to WH Group's HK$62.4 billion listing. (link.reuters.com/neb38v)

-- The Mandatory Provident Fund reported an average loss of 0.66 percent last month, representing a HK$1,146 loss per person on the average of 2.96 million employees and those self-employed in Hong Kong.

-- Hang Seng Bank said it has signed a 10-year exclusive distribution agreement on sales of Bupa health insurance policy to the bank’s clients in Hong Kong and in the mainland.

($1 = 0.6029 British Pounds)