PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 9

HONG KONG, June 9 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Small real estate agents were once vulnerable to a market downturn in the highly competitive industry, but things have changed for those who turned themselves into an online operation. With rental expenses at a minimum, Okay.com is an online property agency that appears to have come out unscathed from a cooling market. (link.reuters.com/tew89v)

-- Hong Kong choked on its smoggiest day of the year so far on Sunday as a trough of low pressure left the city coping with pollution that represented a "serious risk" to health. (link.reuters.com/buw89v)

-- Two listing candidates, Tianhe Chemicals and Dynagreen Environmental Protection, will take orders from retail investors from Monday, raising almost $1 billion by floating their shares in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/cuw89v)

THE STANDARD

-- A mainland legal academic has laid down the path for the qualification of candidates in the 2017 chief executive election. Peking University law professor Rao Geping said the nominating committee will vote on each of the potential candidates, and those with the highest votes will run in the election. (link.reuters.com/duw89v)

-- Bank of East Asia customers were up in arms on Sunday when the bank's 262 automated teller machines were out of service for 12 hours. The bank said ATM services were suspended from 1am on Sunday by an unexpected technical issue. (link.reuters.com/fuw89v)

-- Marks and Spencer could follow in the footsteps of British supermarket chain Tesco and seek a powerful partner in the mainland. Managing Director of Greater China Stephen Rayfield said the company aims to work with a strong partner with excellent local experience and expertise and accelerate growth across China. (link.reuters.com/huw89v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong-based Sun Hung Kai Financial plans to expand its securities investment and wealth management businesses into mainland China, according to Executive Director William Leung.

-- Chinese raw milk producer China Modern Dairy aims to expand sales of its own brand of ultra-high temperature milk products into second- and third-tier Chinese cities, hoping to double its sales from last year to 600 million yuan ($96.00 million) this year, according to deputy Chairman Lina Gao.

-- Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said its aggregate contracted sales from January to May amounted to 8.329 billion yuan ($1.33 billion), a decrease of 4.3 percent over the same period last year.

APPLE DAILY

-- LED lighting products maker Landing International Development Ltd said it would issue 120 million new shares, or 6.96 percent of its enlarged share capital, raising HK$600 million ($77.39 million) to fund investments and for general working capital.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.2498 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) ($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)