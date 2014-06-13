PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 13

HONG KONG, June 13 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The central government is drafting a policy paper on Macau which will stress that the city's autonomy is subject to Beijing's authorisation. The document on the practice of "one country, two systems" in the former Portuguese enclave will repeat messages similar to those delivered in the white paper on Hong Kong this week. (link.reuters.com/raw99v)

-- Mainland authorities are ready to begin prosecuting General Xu Caihou, a former vice-chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission, according to four separate sources familiar with the case. (link.reuters.com/taw99v)

-- Hangzhou-based Alibaba, the leading online retail services provider on the mainland, unveiled a strategic cooperation pact with China Post to jointly develop a "smart" logistics network in the country. (link.reuters.com/vaw99v)

THE STANDARD

-- Two more MTR projects have fallen behind schedule by six months and cannot be completed next year. The delays to the South Island and Kwun Tong line extensions bring to five the number of delayed projects, the company admitted. (link.reuters.com/waw99v)

-- Seven firms set to list on the stock market will be taking orders from retail investors by next Tuesday aiming to raise at least HK$3 billion ($387.03 million). Of these, Changgang Dunxin Enterprise is to open the retail book on Monday for as much as HK$347.5 million, market sources said. (link.reuters.com/zew99v)

-- Hong Kong was ranked second after the Philippines for the fastest jump in home prices last year, said the International Monetary Fund, warning of a world property bubble. (link.reuters.com/buw99v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hang Seng Bank has revised down Hong Kong’s retail sales value growth to 5 percent for 2014, from its previous forecast of 13 percent, as consumers spending confidence was hit by a drop in property prices in the city.

-- Chinese pharmaceutical products retailer Jintian Pharmaceutical Group Ltd said it has been authorized as the general distributor for distributing McJayden’s organic milk powder products from the United States in the greater China region.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Ltd is expected to sell 397 million new shares at HK$0.8 apiece, raising a net HK$299 million ($38.57 million) to fund acquisition and for working capital.

($1 = 7.7513 Hong Kong Dollars)