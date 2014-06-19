PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 19

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Passengers who sexually harass staff on Hong Kong aircraft could soon feel the weight of local law after the government announced a bill to clamp down on mile-high sex pests. The bill would make the sexual harassment of flight attendants a civil offence, with offenders liable to be brought before a court for financial damages. (bit.ly/1pJXbBP)

-- Hong Kong's Financial Services Development Council proposed the creation of several new listing boards, including one specialising in companies with unique shareholding structures, in a widely anticipated report which came after the city lost the mega initial public offering of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group IPO-ALIB.N to New York. (bit.ly/1spkxi1)

-- While Premier Li Keqiang tours Britain, the yuan took another major step on its global journey as Beijing said the currency will start trading directly with the British pound from Thursday. (bit.ly/1spkNO3)

THE STANDARD

-- Customs officers have smashed a racket that they believe helped football fans watch World Cup matches live without having to pay TV stations in Hong Kong. A Customs spokesman said a syndicate sold set-top boxes which allowed those who bought them to watch paid TV channels. Each unit was sold for HK$1,700 ($220). (bit.ly/UNIEIO)

-- Property conglomerate Lai Sun Group is to invest up to HK$18 billion ($2.32 billion) in its cultural-cum-commercial project on Hengqin island in Zhuhai. Construction of the first phase of development is expected to begin this year, said Chew Fook-aun, deputy chairman of Lai Sun Development and Lai Sun International. (bit.ly/1phnkEt)

-- A8 Digital Music confirmed it could be entering a cooperation deal with Chinese phone maker Xiaomi. Such an arrangement would link the digital entertainment provider with one of China's largest handset makers. (bit.ly/1pjK4FD)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese home appliance retailer Huiyin Household Appliances (Holdings) Co Ltd, which recently announced it would expand into China’s lottery agency sales business, plans to sell lottery through its existing 2,700 point of sales distribution network in the country, said chairman Cao Kuanping.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Tycoon Li Ka-shing-controlled investment fund Horizons Ventures has led a consortium to invest in Modern Meadow and has completed the first round of a $10 million investment into the startup that can grow leather and meat in a lab.

