PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 25

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The average lifespan of mainland-based virtual currency businesses is just nine months, indicating Beijing's success in limiting financial activity outside the official banking system. A dozen Chinese bitcoin exchanges have gone bankrupt or shut down in the past 12 months as they struggled to be profitable or just disappeared. (bit.ly/1mczmvh)

-- A government proposal to import a third of power from the mainland grid could prove a step backward for Hong Kong's free-market economy, the city's business sector has warned. (bit.ly/TtNl9f)

-- Lawmakers in Beijing are considering amending the law on food safety that promises tougher rules on food production, sales and supervision. (bit.ly/1q6wW8U)

THE STANDARD

-- In a rare disagreement with a central government mouthpiece, Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said the Occupy Central referendum on political reform is not illegal, though it has no legal basis. Leung disagreed with an editorial in state-run Global Times, which said the 700,000 people who voted for one of three reform proposals are no match for the 1.3 billion in the mainland. (bit.ly/1sCQ8gv)

-- An economic zone just across the border will include a "mini Hong Kong" shopping complex to lure mainlanders who would otherwise head to Hong Kong. The Qianhai Management Authority says the complex can ease pressure on Hong Kong from the flood of visitors under the individual travel scheme. (bit.ly/1ph7GNT)

-- Cafe de Coral will continue to sell affordable meal sets at around HK$30 ($3.87) each that partly helped the local fast-food chain attain record high profits. (bit.ly/Th26Mh)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Jinheng Automotive Safety Technology Holdings Ltd plans to issue up to 102.3 million new shares at a 15.9 percent discount to the previous close, raising a net proceed of HK$36 million ($4.64 million) for general working capital.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Macau gambling revenue is expected to fall 5 percent year-on-year to 27 billion patacas ($3.38 billion) in June, heading for its first decline since June 2009, according to forecasts by brokerages.

APPLE DAILY

-- Fashion icon Zara has opened a six-storey flagship store in Hong Kong’s Central Business District, its biggest in Asia. A senior corporate communication executive from Zara owner Inditex said the group will maintain its pace of expansion in the greater China region.

($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong Dollars) ($1 = 7.9780 Macau Patacas)