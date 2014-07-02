FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 2
The quiet exit of Taser's top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser's top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
July 2, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 2 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Property conglomerate China Yintai Holdings, which partnered with California-based Tesla Motors last month to provide free charging facilities for its electric cars, hopes the alliance will lend its brand a touch of glamour and associate it with innovation and eco-friendliness.

-- Medium-sized Chinese developer Landsea Group, the parent company of Landsea Green Properties, is gearing up to build more high-end housing in its product mix on expectation that Beijing will gradually wind back home purchase curbs.

THE STANDARD

-- Opus Hong Kong, the mid-levels east project of Swire Properties, offloaded its third flat for HK$430 million ($55.48 million), or HK$79,497 per sellable sq ft, slightly lower than its lowest guidance price of HK$450 million. (bit.ly/TB9sKF)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Audit firm Ernst & Young said Hong Kong’s initial public offerings in the first half totalled $10.4 billion, making it number four in the world. It expected the amount of funds raised by the bourse would surpass London in the second half and Hong Kong to become one of the top three.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Hong Kong banks raised the valuation of several properties by 4.7 to 6.4 percent to catch up with the rebound in residential housing prices since the end of May.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7507 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

