PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - July 8

HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Chief Executive Norman Chan Tak-lam said on the city's de facto central bank website that he would continue to support the local dollar's peg to the US currency when his second term starts in October. (bit.ly/1j9OsXu)

-- HKT, the telecommunications arm of Richard Li Tzar-kai's PCCW, has unveiled a three-brand mobile strategy, a retail network of 137 shops, streamlined pricing plans and the widest range of smartphones on offer in Hong Kong as it marked 55 days since its HK$2.43 billion takeover of rival CSL New World Mobility. (bit.ly/1mCKjwc)

-- Chun Wo Development Holdings Ltd, one of the largest construction companies in Hong Kong, said its controlling shareholder GT Winners has entered into an agreement to sell all or part of its 610 million shares, or a 56.3 percent stake, to an unnamed independent third party.

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd shares rose to a three-year high even as HSBC cut its rating for local equities to "underweight" from "neutral" on concerns over Occupy Central. (bit.ly/1mCJ4NA)

-- The market should disregard the short-term performance of the Exchange Fund, said Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam. (bit.ly/VBzD5D)

-- Hong Kong's home prices and rents rose for two consecutive months in April and May, while developers continued to put new units up for sale. (bit.ly/1macUHS)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Galaxy Entertainment Group vice-chairman Francis Lui expected the company’s gambling revenue to grow at least 10 percent this year.

-- Hedge fund Elliott Management increased its stake in Wing Hang Bank Ltd to near 7.8 percent, a move that could affect Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd’s plan to take Wing Hang Bank private.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Centaline Property Agency said the consolidation mode has ended for Hong Kong’s property market and home prices will reach another record high in the third quarter, while Ricacorp Properties expected new and second home transactions to gain 38 percent from the first half.

MING PAO

-- Hong Kong’s home prices rose to a record high in May, with small and medium-sized units posting the biggest increase, official data showed.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)