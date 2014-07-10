PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 10

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The initial public offering market is on track to eclipse the HK$169 billion ($21.81 billion) raised last year despite the slowdown seen in giant share sales, a report said. (bit.ly/1jf4CPn)

-- Shanghai sold a small residential parcel to Hong Kong-listed Lai Fung Holdings Ltd at a record price yesterday, bucking the nationwide trend of a cooling real estate market. (bit.ly/1rUUtdF)

-- Former Chief Secretary Rafael Hui Si-yan was one of only two members of the steering committee for the West Kowloon Cultural District project allowed to take away a confidential document from the committee offices, the Court of First Instance heard yesterday. (bit.ly/1okyGpb)

-- The city’s pension regulator has cut down its headcount and may move to a cheaper location after a lawmaker criticised the high cost of its operations.

-- Sinomax Group Ltd shares closed flat after a bumpy trading performance while China New City Commercial Development Ltd rose 9 percent in the grey market on the eve of its debut today. (bit.ly/1rUV3rH)

-- The Securities and Futures Commission urged companies to state specific figures in issuing profit alerts and warnings, saying a trend of not doing so has made proper evaluation difficult for investors. (bit.ly/1jf6iIO)

-- JPMorgan’s Asia Pacific equity research head said the company may again revised up its forecasts for Hong Kong’s home prices in 2014 after it changed the estimations to a 5 percent drop from a 30 percent plunge last November thanks to better-than-expected recovery in the U.S. economy.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd Managing Director Wong Siu-Kee said the company may cut down the number and size of stores in Hong Kong and Macau after its first-quarter same-store sales dropped 50 percent in these two areas.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)