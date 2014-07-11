PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - July 11

HONG KONG, July 11 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Industry sources said China Citic Bank - controlled by the Citic Group, which in turn is directly controlled by the State Council, China's cabinet - also facilitated the movement of currency overseas, including Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1mKAyfs)

-- The number of Hong Kong exporters carrying bad debt climbed sharply to as much as 45 percent this year from just 32 percent last year, according to the findings of a new survey by the University of Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1mlaIgN)

-- Chief Secretary Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said government operations could break down if Occupy Central brings the main business district to a standstill. (bit.ly/1zqMbwf.)

-- Housing affordability is back in focus as property prices in the city show signs of picking up. Indicators of housing affordability are stretched as household incomes have risen at a much slower pace than home prices, according to BNP Paribas.(bit.ly/1kJKYX9)

THE STANDARD

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd and Henderson Land Development Ltd are among leading developers that plan to actively put new flats on the market this year, amid continued red-hot sentiment. (bit.ly/1ookJ9K)

-- A signature campaign opposing Occupy Central will be brought forward to next Saturday because of an overwhelming response, according to the Alliance for Peace and Democracy. (bit.ly/1ool1NO)

ORIENTAL DAILY NEWS

-- An official at Macau’s anti-graft watchdog said the authority had started investigation after a representative of a U.S. trade union submitted a request to the Macau government, asking for information regarding the commitment of land rights in Cotai to Wynn Macau Ltd.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- HSBC lowered Hong Kong’s 2014 GDP growth forecasts to 2.9 percent from 3.7 percent due to slower growth in the local economy, disappointing retail sales data and weaker domestic demand.

-- Property consultancy DTZ cut its rental price forecasts for the city’s retail shops in secondary streets to up to a 10 percent drop from a 5 percent rise.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese pork producer WH Group Ltd may restart its initial public offering plan in Hong Kong on July 24, which sources said would raise up to $2.3 billion.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7506 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)