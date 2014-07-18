PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 18

HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Ozone pollution in Hong Kong is at its worst in nearly a decade, indicating the deteriorating air quality, environmental group Clean Air Network found. (bit.ly/1svsb9T)

-- Nearly 30 percent of Hong Kong-based manufacturers with factories in the Pearl River Delta plan to scale back their investment in the area. The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong said 29.6 percent of the manufacturers it interviewed would reduce investment in the Pearl River Delta in the next three years, up from 26.9 per cent last year. (bit.ly/1nRcXJg)

THE STANDARD

-- Hongkongers will soon be able to book taxis using the WeChat app on their smartphones. Mainland IT giant Tencent and Easy Taxi teamed up to launch the service in Singapore and are believed to be now eyeing Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1kB96ez)

-- Cheung Kong Holdings priced units at its Mont Vert project in Tai Po as low as HK$1.65 million ($212,900) after discounts. A 194-sellable-sq-ft unit is among the first batch of 260 flats being put on the market. (bit.ly/1lagHRq)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- A total of 8,135 new homes have been registered so far in 2014, and the number of new homes accounted for 25 percent of the total home sales, the highest in percentage term in 10 years, according to data from a property agent.

