PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - July 23

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A radar station that is sitting on public land at the top of Tai Mo Shan in Hong Kong has been secretly handed to the People's Liberation Army, according to lawmaker Kenneth Chan Ka-lok, who is threatening to take the government to court for keeping the public in the dark. (bit.ly/1pCIKvL)

-- Twelve mainland airports will be hit by widespread delays until the middle of next month because of what are believed to be PLA military exercises. China's civil aviation regulator said that flights in and out of airports, including in Shanghai, Nanjing and Wuhan, would be affected. (bit.ly/Ur1sfT)

-- Confidence among Hong Kong's small and medium-sized enterprises is improving but investment sentiment has fallen for two consecutive quarters, a new survey for the Hong Kong Productivity Council shows. (bit.ly/1pbuQSq)

THE STANDARD

-- Next Media Ltd boss and strident Beijing critic Jimmy Lai Chee-ying said he did nothing wrong in donating some HK$40 million ($5.2 million) to pan-democrats, including five legislators, insisting it was his own personal money to hand out and not received from foreign governments. (bit.ly/1wY2jBc)

-- Retail rents at top-tier districts in Hong Kong may fall up to 8 percent this year amid a slowdown in sales and high rents. Cushman & Wakefield Executive Director Michelle Woo said cautious sentiment and high rents in Central, Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui are forcing retailers to leave. (bit.ly/1nSz5hP)

-- China Telecom launched its 4G service covering 16 mainland cities, offering monthly plans ranging from 59 yuan ($9.51) to 599 yuan. (bit.ly/1kb3Qnp)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Macau is expected to post another month of decline in gaming revenue, down 2 to 4 percent year on year in July to between 28.5 billion patacas ($3.57 billion) and 29 billion patacas, according to analyst estimates.

