PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 25

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Supporters of the local dialect of Guangdong are campaigning to name every July 25 "Cantonese Day". The campaign follows reports that the provincial television station plans to switch the language that most of the original programmes on its news channel are broadcast from Cantonese to Putonghua in September. (bit.ly/1phF80y)

-- Cheung Kong Infrastructure and its associate firm Power Assets, the international utilities and infrastructure firms controlled by tycoon Li Ka-shing, are seeking investment opportunities after posting sizeable profit gains from the partial sell-down of the city's electricity generator Hongkong Electric. (bit.ly/WGAhQi)

-- Taiwanese banks will double their mainland exposure over the next two years after lending to the mainland climbed an annual 135 percent between 2010 and last year, according to a report released by Fitch Ratings. (bit.ly/1kZKwV2)

THE STANDARD

-- Industrial equipment supplier ASM Pacific Technology announced an interim profit of HK$573.83 million, up 140.8 percent from the first half of 2013. Chief executive Lee Wai-kwong said third-quarter sales may grow by double digits, considering strong demand for equipment. (bit.ly/1Ae2UmM)

-- High-fashion retailer and distributor Dickson Concepts (International) expects to record a loss for the six months ending Sept. 30, with executive chairman Dickson Poon warning that market conditions will remain weak in the second half of the year. (bit.ly/WNeN3K)

-- A Fan Ling residential site will be sold next month in a tender set to fetch at least HK$525 million ($67.74 million). Surveyors expect the site to attract a significant number of bids amid record low prices in the New Territories in Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1kZLoZD)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Management of Chinese menswear brand Fujian Nuoqi Co Ltd , which listed in Hong Kong six months ago, has lost contact with its major shareholder and chairman Ding Hui and the company has reported the case to the police, according to a source close to the company. Trading in the stock was suspended.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)