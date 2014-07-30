PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - July 30

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Asian gambling kingpin and Macau junket operator Paul Phua Wei-seng was San Marino's ambassador to Montenegro for more than three years until the city state revoked his diplomatic status after his arrest in Las Vegas earlier this month on illegal betting charges. He is currently under house arrest in Las Vegas awaiting a pre-trial hearing. (bit.ly/1klx4A1)

-- Singapore, the US, Australia and South Korea emerged as the offshore hubs that saw their shares of the renminbi payments market grow the most in the past year, according to global transaction services organisation SWIFT. (bit.ly/UAnaOH)

-- Hong Kong is helping test the world's newest passenger plane as Airbus' A350 arrives for a series of trial flights, the final step before the aircraft can be certified and delivered later this year. Cathay Pacific with 46 orders is the model's second-biggest customer in Asia after Singapore Airlines with 70. (bit.ly/1s2yUWk)

-- Tourist satisfaction with Hong Kong hit a record high last year, with Australia-Pacific islands holidaymakers getting the biggest buzz. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Tourist Satisfaction Index reached 75.96, the highest since its launch in 2009. But Occupy Central could deter tourists this year, a Polytechnic expert warned. (bit.ly/1s0hWsv)

-- An HSBC employee who sold the personal data of clients to a criminal gang in return for HK$1.5 million ($193,600) has been sentenced to 10 years in jail. The gang used the data to withdraw some HK$15.5 million from the accounts of two mainland clients of HSBC, the Court of First Instance heard. (bit.ly/1qjj5Zp)

-- Three more mainland cities, Hangzhou, Shijiazhuang and Xuzhou, have eased home-purchase restrictions amid increased housing supply and sliding demand. But first-tier Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen do not show signs of easing off. (bit.ly/1rNGhU4)

-- CEC International Holdings Ltd, controlling parent of Hong Kong food and beverages chain “759 Store”, posted a 17.9 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at HK$23.77 million for year ended in April.

-- China Green (Holdings) Ltd said it plans to sell up to 802.7 million new shares to existing shareholders in the proportion of one new share for every 2 existing shares held, raising up to HK$200.7 million ($25.90 million) for repayment of interests of bonds and for working capital.

-- The retail tranche of the initial public offering of Chinese pork company WH Group in Hong Kong was 54 times oversubscribed, locking up funds totalling HK$44.3 billion ($5.72 billion), according to market sources.

