PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 12

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- An exhibition on the life of Deng Xiaoping, which is to be held in Hong Kong's Convention and Exhibition Centre from Aug. 21-23, may touch on the June 4 incident, according to the event organiser Gao Yi, deputy secretary general of the Communist Party Central Committee's Party Literature Research Office. (bit.ly/1sS5BWT)

-- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will put greater effort into promoting the city's fund and wealth management industry in the next five years, said its chairman Norman Chan Tak-lam. (bit.ly/1oYWMd7)

THE STANDARD

-- The delay in building the long-awaited high-speed rail link will cost an additional HK$6.5 billion ($838.6 million), taking the total cost to HK$71.5 billion. The Hong Kong government warned it might claim for damages for breach of its agreement with MTR Corp. (bit.ly/1ul1upj)

-- SmarTone Telecommunications is to raise the monthly fee of its lowest priced 3G plan to HK$90 from HK$80. Among local operators, only China Mobile Hong Kong and China Unicom Hong Kong have not hiked prices of their cheapest monthly service plans, which are still at HK$80. (bit.ly/1oF3osD)

-- Mobile game developer IGG plans to launch up to 25 new games this year. IGG plans to launch five games by September. Four of the titles were developed in-house and one is licensed from a third party. (bit.ly/1oYZcIL)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Texhong Textile Group has held back its production expansion plan in Vietnam due to the uncertain political situation in the country, according to chairman Hong Tianzhu.

-- Menswear brand China LiLang Ltd, which posted a 0.2 percent decline in first-half turnover, expects to see growth in its full year turnover with low-single-digit growth in same store sales in the second half of the year.

APPLE DAILY

-- Sinopec Corp chairman Fu Chengyu held a meeting with Tencent president Lau Chi Ping on potential cooperation in the future, Sinopec’s parent China Petrochemical Corp said on its website.

