PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - Aug 20

HONG KONG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A criminal lawyer more vocal about trade than politics has replaced the embattled Ambrose Lam San-keung as president of the Law Society. The council of the society on Tuesday elected Stephen Hung Wan-shun, who has served as vice-president, to the top post shortly after Lam tendered his resignation. (bit.ly/1AwrONF)

-- China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group, the mainland's largest publisher of mobile games, is on track to pre-install its gaming application in more than 80 million smartphones this year and launch its own original game every month from September, following a strategic corporate restructuring, according to its chief executive Ken Xiao Jian. (bit.ly/1pJeNNn)

-- Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong have been given a rare chance to grow their market share by acquiring weaker rivals rather than organic expansion, taking advantage of the sector's low price-earnings ratios amid an industry downturn, deal advisers said. (bit.ly/1BzYAiu)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong could use a breast cancer drug to treat Ebola patients as health authorities cannot get hold of the experimental ZMapp drug from a US pharmaceutical company, the Centre for Health Protection said. (bit.ly/1yXLurk)

-- Constitutional reform must move forward, according to Asia's richest man. Li Ka-shing, also Cheung Kong chairman, said there are many different opinions, demands and fears concerning constitutional reform but they should not stop Hong Kong from progressing. (bit.ly/1oPmcvd)

-- Emperor International executive director Donald Cheung Ping-keung said rental costs of retail stores in prime districts, especially those serving mainland travellers, are likely to fall in 2015 and 2016. (bit.ly/1lgkYIX)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Macau gaming and hotel operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd expects to see double digit growth in earnings from its gaming business in 2014, according to deputy chairman Francis Lui.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)