PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 29

-- Hong Kong's Liberal Party leader James Tien Pei-chun will be stripped of his seat on China's top political advisory body, after he called for Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying to resign. The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Standing Committee discussed the proposal to remove Tien at its meeting on Tuesday and is due to vote on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1tfTEwa)

-- The MTR Corporation says it will "sooner or later" seek more funding from the Legislative Council to complete the high-speed railway to the border, after a warning that the latest cost estimate of HK$71.5 billion will probably be exceeded. (bit.ly/1tI1yQ4)

-- Warehouse rents have jumped in step with the staggering pace of the city's shop rents, with the cost of a prime container port warehouse expected to double over a decade, according to real estate consultancy CBRE. (bit.ly/ZXTRbC)

-- The Hong Kong Bar Association has slammed those defying injunctions granted by the High Court for protesters to clear occupation areas in Mong Kok and Admiralty. The association, in a statement released last night, repeated the importance of upholding the rule of law. (bit.ly/1tCfdak)

-- New flat sales are set to hit record highs this year as primary registrations up to Monday had already reached HK$141.74 billion, up 53.3 percent from a year earlier, figures from the Land Registry show. (bit.ly/1wEHXAa)

-- Belle International Holdings saw its first sales drop in Hong Kong during September and October due to the democracy protests, chief executive Sheng Baijiao said. (bit.ly/1zGtiYS)

-- The retail portion of the initial public offering of pharmaceutical engineering services provider Austar Lifesciences is seen 392 times oversubscribed, according to market sources. The firm, which plans to raise HK$39 million in IPO, is scheduled to begin trading on Nov 7.

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said John Estmond Strickland, having reached the age of 75, has served a notice to resign as an independent non-executive director of the company effective Oct 31.

