PRESS DIGEST- Hong Kong - Oct 30

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- The Occupy protests have not affected Hong Kong's business climate, says the World Bank Group, which in its annual report rates the city as the third easiest place in the world to do business. (bit.ly/1DyUs0h)

- Vital rules for compensating wrongdoing under a scheme to directly link Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets have been agreed as part of a broad plan to solve regulatory problems created by cross-border trading, Securities and Futures Commission chief Ashley Alder said. (bit.ly/1tPFKCf)

- Property-to-film conglomerate Wanda Group will celebrate the opening of its 100th Wanda plaza on Friday in Kunming, Yunnan province, while seeking to raise $6 billion by listing core onshore shopping centres and hotel business in Hong Kong. Wanda said in a prospectus that 71 of the 159 plazas it planned to build were finished by end-June. (bit.ly/1tE6dBi)

THE STANDARD

- A 15-year-old boy, who has a history of mental illness, was detained after he threatened to set off a powerful homemade bomb at Hong Kong's Aberdeen police station. (bit.ly/1tk0grQ)

- Hong Kong has raised control measures for Ebola at Chek Lap Kok to the highest level. Secretary for Food and Health Ko Wing-man said the most important measure Hong Kong can take is to try to detect suspected cases of the deadly virus at Hong Kong International Airport. (bit.ly/13fWnfc)

- Pansy Ho Chiu-king, co-chairperson of MGM China, said the mainland's visa restrictions on travelling to Hong Kong has had an impact on visitor arrivals in Macau. Ho told Macau's main radio and television network provider TDM News that Macau started showing signs that it was affected during the past two weeks. (bit.ly/1wFuEhZ)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Hong Kong artist Nicholas Tse had on Oct. 22 bought 350 million shares, representing 23.42 percent stake, of film and TV program production firm See Corp Ltd for HK$123 million, according to a disclosure from the Hong Kong bourse.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- The occupancy rate of Hong Kong hotels is expected to reduce to 70 percent in November, from 80 percent the same period a year ago, amid occupy central movement while the occupancy rate may fall 10 percentage point to 70 percent during Christmas, according to Yiu Si-wing, a member of Legislative Council who speaks for the tourism community.

