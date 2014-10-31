PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 31

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges will conduct simulated trading for the through train programme on Saturday, renewing hopes for an imminent launch of the cross-border equity trading system. Brokerages in Shanghai were informed by the Shanghai Stock Exchange of the resumption of the tests following a time-out last week. (bit.ly/1tGKkS5)

-- About 3,400 senior civil servants in Hong Kong should get a pay rise of 3 percent to narrow the earnings gap with their counterparts in the private sector, government advisers suggested in a report submitted to the chief executive. (bit.ly/1widcRJ)

-- A popular web forum, seen as an unofficial organising tool for the pro-democracy Occupy Central protests, has recorded a tenfold jump in page views in the last month, reflecting the importance of social media in shaping the protest. HKGolden.com made headlines this month after a young man was arrested for posting a message on the forum allegedly encouraging people to charge at police and block rail lines. (bit.ly/1xGIdwO)

-- Restaurants, bars and clubs in Lan Kwai Fong are feeling the pinch from the Occupy Central protests. Lan Kwai Fong Association director Tommy Fong Leung-shuen said many establishments in the party district have reported a 20-30 percent decrease in sales since the protests began last month. (bit.ly/1rY4cvC)

-- Staff at private companies may get a pay rise of 4.5 percent next year, slightly higher than this year's 4.3 percent, a survey found. But the Institute of Human Resources Management warns the impact of Occupy Central has not been taken into account. (bit.ly/1tmsbJp)

-- ASM Pacific Technology said its new orders and sales for this year are set to hit a record despite a traditionally weaker fourth quarter, as its two growth engines are in full swing. (bit.ly/1wieOuH)

-- ANA Holdings Inc’s wholly-owned low-cost carrier Vanilla Air is set to begin a route linking Hong Kong and Narita airport in Tokyo on Sunday, gradually increasing to two flights a day, according to Vanilla’s president Tomonori Ishii.

