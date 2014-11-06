PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 6

HONG KONG, Nov 6 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge project will cost taxpayers at least HK$3.3 billion ($425.7 million) more than its HK$83 billion budget, according to an estimate, which construction experts called conservative. (bit.ly/1qqn9GK)

-- A generation gap and different expectations about how the occupation campaign should evolve have pulled student leaders and Occupy Central organisers apart. It has left students, the only group now leading the civil disobedience movement, unwilling to compromise. (bit.ly/1EjMsTg)

-- Xiaomi, the world's third-largest smartphone supplier after Apple and Samsung, is aiming for an initial public offering as early as next year, said two people close to the company. The four-year-old company, which is valued at $50 billion, has yet to decide when and where to launch the initial public offering, sources said. (bit.ly/1tJLHQ4)

-- New People's Party chairwoman Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee has suggested that Hong Kong Federation of Students' representatives be given seats on the Nominating Committee for the chief executive election. Ip said the 1,200-strong committee, which will vet candidates for the 2017 chief executive election, should include representatives of young people and women.(bit.ly/10WHltZ)

-- The last Pak Shek Kok seaview residential site was acquired by mid-sized developer Billion Group at HK$2.54 billion($327.66 million), higher than market estimates. The local developer outbid 14 developers including giants such as Cheung Kong Holdings and Sino Land. (bit.ly/10pdSrt)

-- Most users of social media platforms do not want companies to collect data on their purchasing habits by trawling through their "likes" and postings, according to a survey by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. According to the survey, 66 percent prefer companies to inform them in advance before collecting their buying records. (bit.ly/1wyuiuJ)

-- Beijing officials are positive on the launch of Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect as soon as possible, and the link is awaiting the right moment to start, according to Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah.

-- Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, controlled by tycoon Cheng Yu-tung, bought 496 million shares of Greenheart GP at US $0.09 each for US $44.65 million, raising its stake in the log and timber firm to 62.82 percent, according to a disclosure to the Hong Kong bourse.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollar)