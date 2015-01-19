PRESS DIGEST -Hong Kong - Jan 19

HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong's tourist arrivals increased 12 percent to 60.8 million last year despite uncertainty led by Occupy protests. The total included 47.2 million from the mainland, an increase of 16 percent from a year ago, according to Tourism Board figures. Shenzhen residents making more trips to the city had led to the growth in the mainland figures. (bit.ly/1yxzzCB)

-- An upcoming extradition treaty between Hong Kong and Macau may apply to cases predating the agreement even if no specific retroactive clause is written into it. Under the treaty, fugitives who take refuge in one city to avoid punishment in the other will be sent back, a Hong Kong government source close to the talks says. (bit.ly/1IVaZAi)

THE STANDARD

-- The financial secretary said the Hong Kong dollar peg to the US greenback has played the role of stabilizer in the local economy, ensuring investors' confidence during the financial crises over the past three decades. The government finds it unnecessary and is unwilling to change the system. (bit.ly/15q9ueK)

-- Hong Kong's Chek Lap Kok set new records in all three traffic categories last year, according to Airport Authority Chief Executive Fred Lam Tin-fuk. Hong Kong International Airport welcomed 5.8 percent more passengers in 2014, and handled 5.1 percent more flight movements. Cargo throughput rose 6 percent. (bit.ly/1yefnHa)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese department store operator Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd said Panda Restaurant Group Inc, a restaurant chain operator in the United States, has agreed to buy a 4.9 percent stake in the company for HK$796 million ($102.70 million).

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Anton Oilfield Services Group said it expects its revenue for the year ended in December to decline by 20 percent year on year due to a decrease in international oil price.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7507 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)