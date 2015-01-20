PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - Jan 20

HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Sinopharm Group, China's largest drug distributor, plans to help drug and healthcare products importer Kingworld Medicines expand its distribution network and find acquisition targets after taking a stake in Kingworld in September, according to Sinopharm Capital president Wu Aimin. (bit.ly/1xNV7XZ)

-- Measures to stop speculators cashing in could form part of the rules for the city's latest subsidised housing scheme, according to Hong Kong housing minister Anthony Cheung Bing-leung. (bit.ly/1sV8iL2)

THE STANDARD

-- MTR Corp received seven tenders from large developers for the sixth phase of its Lohas Park residential project, the most since the first phase was put on the market 10 years ago. (bit.ly/1yj8ioP)

-- Temasek Holdings trimmed its stake in China Construction Bank to cash in HK$354 million ($45.7 million) last Tuesday, the Singapore government's investment arm said. (bit.ly/1CuklyK)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Health and agriculture-related products producer CK Life Sciences International Holdings said it would buy three vineyards in Australia for A$15.7 million ($12.9 million), increasing the number of vineyards it owned in the country to 28.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7522 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 1.2222 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)