PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Jan 21

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong's unwelcoming attitude has been highlighted as one reason why it is becoming a less attractive destination for mainland tourists as they head to Japan, France, South Korea and Britain instead. A CLSA report predicts that mainland tourists will embrace new favourites in northern Asia and western Europe. (bit.ly/1upDRO4)

-- Lenovo has tapped Cyberport in Hong Kong to serve as its research and development base for new "cloud computing" products and services. Lenovo Chairman Yang Yuanqing and chairman of landlord Hong Kong Cyberport Management, Paul Chow, signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on cloud development initiatives. (bit.ly/1yHUUg7)

THE STANDARD

-- BYD Co Ltd Chairman Wang Chuanfu vowed to produce electric vehicles. Along with buses, taxis and private cars, the firm will also make electric vehicles for the mining industry, airports and logistics industry, Wang said. (bit.ly/1zvaM5b)

-- The Shanghai and local bourses are eager to expand the range of products permitted to be traded under the stock connect scheme, said Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd Chief Executive Charles Li Xiaojia. Li said stock index futures will be launched under the dual trading scheme within a few months. (bit.ly/1upGz6h)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Professional recruitment consultancy Robert Walters Plc says in its latest survey that Hong Kong companies are set to raise wages of their staff by 3 to 5 percent this year, more or less in line with inflation, but was lower than 4 to 7 percent last year.

