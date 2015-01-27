PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - Jan 27

HONG KONG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hang Lung Properties reported a record HK$10.02 billion in core earnings for last year but warned its business on the mainland, which accounts for more than half of its rental income, is facing a tough year as luxury spending weakens. (bit.ly/1JS4sFh)

-- Job growth in Hong Kong's highly paid financial services sector is set to jump 15 percent in the next few years and foreigners will dominate the new hires, according to a report from the government's Financial Services Development Council. (bit.ly/1H263w6)

THE STANDARD

-- An exchange scheme that allows young Hongkongers to live and work in Britain for up to two years has been extended for a second year. Hong Kong became part of Britain's Youth Mobility Scheme last year under which up to 1,000 youths aged between 18 and 30 and holding a Hong Kong passport can live and work there for up to two years. (bit.ly/1JS8IUZ)

-- At least three companies are reportedly interested in buying a 10.75 percent stake in cash-strapped Hong Kong broadcaster ATV. Deloitte China southern region managing partner, Derek Lai Kar-yan, said it has received several proposals in response to the tender. (bit.ly/1wyohtR)

MING PAO DAILY

-- Hong Kong is expected to post a HK$65.5 billion ($8.45 billion) surplus for fiscal 2014/15, higher than the government’s forecast of HK$9.1 billion, according to auditing and professional services firm KPMG. Financial Secretary John Tsang is due to deliver his budget speech by end February.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7524 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)