PRESS DIGEST -Hong Kong - Feb 13

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Shenzhen authorities have slapped 13 Hong Kong luxury car owners with suspended jail sentences for speeding at up to 275 kilometres per hour in what was described as China's "biggest street-racing case ever". The drivers were sentenced to up to four months jail suspended for six months for dangerous driving in an illegal race. (bit.ly/1D1nQAH)

-- China's top anti-graft body has vowed to step up its fight against corruption in state-owned enterprises. The statement came a day after chief graft-buster Wang Qishan said this year's first round of disciplinary inspections would focus on 26 centrally run businesses in industries in oil and energy, telecommunications and transport. (bit.ly/1CmvvEw)

THE STANDARD

-- Landing International Development and Genting Singapore's joint project Resorts World Jeju in South Korea has started construction. The hotel and casino resort on Jeju Island involves an investment of $1.8 billion with the resort to be opened in 2017 and the entire development to be completed in 2019. (bit.ly/1AgXJ8A)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Professional services group PwC expects to see 2 percent growth in Hong Kong retail sales volume this year while the volume is set to fall one percent in the following year due to weakening spending power as interest rates go up.

-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd which generated HK$23.6 billion ($3.04 billion) from flat sales last year, has maintained a conservative sales target this year at HK$16 billion, according to head of the sales department, Lam Tat-man.

