PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 3

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- China's southern boomtown of Shenzhen could be the "Silicon Valley for hardware makers", according to a ranking of emerging start-up hubs around the world by well-respected US magazine Inc. Other world cities filling out the Top 5 were Istanbul, Turkey; Tallinn, Estonia; Santiago, Chile, and Dubai. (bit.ly/1B4lMoq)

- New World Development Co Ltd has named Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, the son of chairman Henry Cheng Kar-shun as executive vice-chairman, in a move setting up a gradual transfer of control of the business empire to the next generation. The new appointment will become effective on April 1. (bit.ly/1F2SRSs)

THE STANDARD

- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying flew to Beijing on Monday night for the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference meetings, where he will ask top officials about the possibility of tightening the individual travel scheme. (bit.ly/1AyjpXm)

- Several pan-democrat heavyweights were arrested and then released over their involvement in mass protests for free elections. They included Democratic Party lawmakers Albert Ho Chun-yan and Helena Wong Pik-wan, founding chairman Martin Lee Chu-ming, Civic Party chairwoman Audrey Eu Yuet-mee and IT-sector lawmaker Charles Mok. (bit.ly/1FPtzYc)

- The mainland's largest hypermart operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd expects its e-commerce platform Feiniu.com to generate sales of 10 billion yuan ($1.59 billion) over the next two to three years from just 150 million yuan currently. Executive director Peter Huang Ming-tuan expects the platform to post a profit in three to five years. (bit.ly/1NajHxG)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- The city’s retail sales value during the Lunar New year holiday is expected to fall 20-30 percent from a year earlier, said Caroline Mak, chairman of Hong Kong Retail Management Association. The number of mainland tourist visiting Hong Kong fell 3.2 percent year-on-year, according to data from Immigration Department.

($1 = 6.2720 Chinese yuan renminbi)