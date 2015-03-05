PRESS DIGEST -Hong Kong - March 5

HONG KONG, March 5 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong offers the best quality of living among cities in China, but falls behind main competitor Singapore and major Japanese centres, according to a survey. Hong Kong ranked 70, one place higher than last year, among 230 cities assessed in an annual quality-of-living survey by consulting firm Mercer. (bit.ly/1EhoZ80)

-- Two out of three Hongkongers want to see restrictions on the travel scheme, which has opened the city up to mainlanders, but the protests that have erupted against visitors from across the border have little support, according to a survey conducted by The Chinese University. About 70 percent of the respondents want to see all multiple-visit visas for Shenzhen residents cancelled. (bit.ly/1w50esP)

-- Taiwan has become the hottest place for international issuers to raise renminbi this year, while yuan bond issuances in Hong Kong has slumped as costs hover at a record high. (bit.ly/18RolRO)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong's largest face-value issue of a commemorative banknote - from HSBC to mark its 150th anniversary - is attracting speculative interest. That is seen because mainland-based online trading sites are taking orders for the notes. There will be two million notes issued, and they can be bought directly by subscription or through an auction. (bit.ly/1Ni8GdC)

-- Casino operator Wynn Macau is encouraging staff to take no-pay leave for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, due to a lack of customers. The application is voluntary but it is the first time in recent years that Wynn Macau has actively reminded staff to take leave, sources said. (bit.ly/18kJlio)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd expects Macau gaming business to improve in the second half while the company will increase its non-gaming portion of business to tap the growing number of middle class visitors, according to deputy chairman Francis Lui.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............