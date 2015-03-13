PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 13

HONG KONG, March 13 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Guangdong's government debt swelled last year to roughly 1 trillion yuan ($159.71 billion), its financial department chief has said, as the central government tries to defuse the country's 17.9 trillion yuan in local government liabilities. The total for the province, equal to 15 percent of its 2014 GDP, was 16 percent up on the previous year. (bit.ly/19fy58D)

-- The salary gap between senior managers in Hong Kong and those in Shanghai has narrowed over the past year, with executives receiving only 10 percent more than those based in the mainland's financial hub, according to a study by professional services company Towers Watson. (bit.ly/1wBDmkS)

THE STANDARD

-- The Travel Industry Council in Hong Kong expects an increase in profit from overseas tours during Easter with executive director Joseph Tung expecting earnings to reach HK$1.5 billion, from HK1.4 billion last year. Tung said these tours continue to sell well due to the weak yen, won and euro against the strong Hong Kong dollar. (bit.ly/1xil9E5)

-- Beijing will introduce new measures to strengthen Hong Kong as an offshore yuan center, if necessary, People's Bank of China governor Zhou Xiaochuan said. (bit.ly/1b6x9Ee)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Auto steering systems supplier Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd said its revenue from China soared 80 percent to$468 million last year. Executive chairman Zhao Guibin expects to see slower growth in the mainland’s contribution this year after the sharp jump.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.2614 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.7645 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)