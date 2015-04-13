PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - April 13

HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Cross-border e-commerce that enables consumers to buy directly from merchants around the world and save taxes is rapidly gaining popularity in China. While online shopping growth is emerging as a threat to retail property owners, the new trend is expected to boost bonded logistics property developments, say property consultants. (bit.ly/1I5xqBO)

-- Shanghai-based drill pipes maker Hilong Holding is in talks with potential customers in Asia for offshore pipeline-laying services as it diversifies further to reduce the risk from oil price volatility. It expects the talks to yield some contracts in the next two years. (bit.ly/1FDkZzF)

THE STANDARD

-- Civic Party legislator Ronny Tong Ka- wah's first meeting of his new political platform saw about 20 of 30 invitees show up for a closed-door session and Tong said the media attention caused the low turnout. (bit.ly/1aHJK01)

-- CK Hutchison put all of the remaining unsold flats at its Hemera project on the market at the weekend, unloading another 398 on Saturday, thanks apparently to a boost from a bullish stock market. (bit.ly/1Czq3yK)

-- Beijing has threatened to shut down Sina, one of the mainland's most popular news websites unless it "improves censorship," in a rare public glimpse into controls over the press. The online portal "distorted news facts, violated morality and engaged in media hype," the Cyberspace Administration of China said. (bit.ly/1DAsViQ)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Health and nutritional supplements firm Real Nutriceutical Group Ltd said it planned to sell 130 million shares to third-party investors in a share placement at a discount, raising HK$304 million to fund acquisitions.

