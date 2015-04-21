PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - April 21

HONG KONG, April 21 (Reuters) - Following are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- A senior University of Hong Kong don apologised for his "clumsy and inappropriate" comment that those opposed to a new programme requiring undergraduates to spend time on the mainland need not enrol. Pro-vice-chancellor Ian Holliday also made an about-turn as he stressed that the scheme would not be mandatory and no timetable for its roll-out had been set. (bit.ly/1DvUMfN)

- A fully-loaded Cathay Pacific flight from London's Heathrow airport to Hong Kong was aborted just minutes before it was due to take off after a pilot was found to have kept knives in his hand luggage, a passenger on the plane revealed. (bit.ly/1zEtPWs)

THE STANDARD

- A controversial proposal to turn a 99-year-old home on The Peak into a boutique hotel is likely to be dropped. Developer Crown Empire said it could not accept the 11 criteria which the Town Planning Board set, as this would render its work ineffective. The 27, Lugard Road heritage site, which contains a two-story colonial home, was bought for HK$384 million in 2012. (bit.ly/1HpMGeh)

- Beijing expects there to be universal suffrage for the 2017 chief executive election, which is also what most Hong Kong people want, Vice President Li Yuanchao said. (bit.ly/1yKE8ND)

- Some of the city's movers and shakers including tycoons and business heavyweights have joined a major effort to stop the government from razing Hong Kong's only international golf course to make way for property development. They sent a joint petition to Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying urging him not to redevelop the historic Fan Ling golf course. (bit.ly/1zEw8ZA)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd to set up a joint venture company to build thin-film photovoltaic power stations on the islands in the Pacific Ocean, including Saipan.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............