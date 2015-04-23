PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 23

HONG KONG, April 23 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong fund managers expect Beijing will further relax its capital controls and allow investors under the qualified foreign institutional investor scheme to take capital out every day instead of on a weekly basis. Hong Kong Investment Funds Association chairman Bruno Lee said the State Council was reviewing the change and it would happen soon. (bit.ly/1IKfdKl)

-- Beijing's anti-graft watchdog released a detailed list of 100 fugitives it wants to extradite to China as part of its "Sky Net" anti-graft operation. The list published has far more detailed information than that released by Interpol, including their mainland personal identification number, passport details, and date of fleeing. (bit.ly/1Je5RtP)

-- Office rents in Hong Kong's skyscrapers remain the world's highest at $250.50 a square foot a year, according to property consultant Knight Frank. (bit.ly/1HuuIaz)

THE STANDARD

-- Television Broadcasts said its controlling shareholder has introduced "China's Rupert Murdoch" Li Ruigang as its partner, marking a further dose of mainland capital for local media. The company said the Communications Authority approved the application for changes in the shareholding structure of TVB. (bit.ly/1PkV1m4)

-- Big shareholders of listed banks have cashed in on the ongoing bull run after shares jumped to their highest in years. Qatar Investment Authority cashed in HK$194 million ($25 million) by underweighting 45 million shares of Agricultural Bank of China last Thursday, right after it sold HK$102 million worth of shares three weeks earlier. (bit.ly/1DPTG1J)

-- Sentiment in the luxury home market in Hong Kong is picking up as 13 buyers competed for a house in Stanley sold by Sun Hung Kai Properties for HK$122 million ($15.74 million) or HK$45,000 per sellable square foot. (bit.ly/1G8WkOf)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- I-Cable Communications’ Fantastic Television Ltd and a unit of PCCW have applied to Communications Authority for the rights to use the radio spectrum of Asia Television (ATV). The authority will announce the decision before ATV’s license expires on April 2, 2016.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7496 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)