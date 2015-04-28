PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 28

HONG KONG, April 28 (Reuters) - Following are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- The cost of building the over-budget high-speed rail link to Guangzhou is likely to surge to a whopping HK$85 billion ($10.97 billion), 30 percent more than the original HK$65 billion budget, legislator Michael Tien Puk-sun warned. He said neither the MTR Corporation nor its major shareholder, the government, would want to bear the extra cost. (bit.ly/1zhkauu)

- The number of tourists visiting Hong Kong continued to decline in the first two weeks of this month and industry leaders see no sign of improvement. Tourism Board chairman Peter Lam said the provisional figures showed a single-digit percentage decline and it was too early to say whether Labour Day holiday would boost the hospitality and retail industries. (bit.ly/1Jwaob0)

- The competition watchdog is making the vehicle-fuel market one of its first targets for investigation, with the Environment Bureau pledging to cooperate. Anna Wu Hung-yuk, chairwoman of the Competition Commission, confirmed that it has embarked on an initial study following complaints that petrol suppliers were quick to raise prices but slow to reduce down. (bit.ly/1Oxfszi)

THE STANDARD

- Nearly 51 percent of people in a survey support the Hong Kong government's political reform package. TVB said it commissioned Lingnan University to conduct the poll of 1,112 people aged 18 and over from Thursday to Sunday. (bit.ly/1FsMQBC)

- Hong Kong manufacturers may find it hard to move from Guangdong to less costly Southeast Asian nations despite scarce and more expensive labor in the province, as moving to cheaper places may be risky in securing stable suppliers and customers, the Federation of Hong Kong Industries said. It urged members to focus on selling to Chinese consumers online. (bit.ly/1bN0STf)

- For the first time, the Hong Kong Federation of Students will not attend this year's June 4 candlelight vigil in Victoria Park. The federation said it could not reach a consensus on whether to attend the event, held annually for the past 26 years and organized by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. (bit.ly/1HLRmLF)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Value Partners’ senior fund managaer Gordon Ip said high-yield Chinese property bonds are among his top investment choices due to their relatively attractive yield, despite a pessimistic view on the country’s high-yield bonds due to concern over default.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)