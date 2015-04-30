PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 30

HONG KONG, April 30 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Chinese corruption fugitive Cheng Muyang, who has been identified as Vancouver property developer Michael Ching Mo Yeung, is seeking refugee status in Canada as he seeks to evade mainland authorities. Federal Court documents show that rejected refugee claimant Ching Mo Yeung has hired renowned human rights lawyer David Matas. (bit.ly/1JaqcNj)

-- The central government will strive to improve its relationship with Hong Kong pan-democrats even if they vote down the proposal for 2017 chief executive election, a top mainland official said. Wang Guangya, director of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, spelled out that Beijing would take into account public opinion and national security for relaunching the reform process. (bit.ly/1JC6fSY)

-- Increased violence against journalists and cyberattacks on news websites have led to a further decline in Hong Kong's press freedom, says a U.S. report. The study by Freedom House, a social concern group, ranked the city 83rd in press freedom, down from last year's 74th place and 71st position in 2013. (bit.ly/1P8pZvY)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong property agents are set to face more stringent regulations in a bid to deter them from inflating sales at new developments. The Sales of First-hand Residential Properties Authority said agents had been accused of writing too many checks for flats to make it appear heavily oversubscribed, and in future they have to disclose how many checks they have written. (bit.ly/1Fz1Q0H)

-- A pro-democracy activist who threw eggs at Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah has started serving his three-week jail sentence after he failed in his appeal to quash his conviction. Justice Derek Pang Wai-cheong upheld the lower court ruling, saying Chan's egg-throwing was an actual assault and was intentional. (bit.ly/1zrAuZu)

-- Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office director Wang Guangya said Beijing has no plans to codify in mainland laws the appointment procedures for the chief executive of Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1ErvjaJ)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hutchison Whampoa Group Managing Director Canning Fok received an annual salary of HK$196.3 million ($25.33 million) in 2014, an increase of 4.3 percent from the previous year, according to the annual report.

-- Sino Land has won a tender for a residential site in Sai Kung in the New Territories for HK$609 million ($78.58 million), beating the upper end range of market estimation by 47 percent.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7503 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)