PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 5

HONG KONG, May 5 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong's tax revenue swelled to a record-breaking HK$301.9 billion ($38.94 billion) in the fiscal year 2014-15, up 24 percent on the previous year's takings. The rise was largely due to an upsurge in stamp duty revenue, which rose 80 percent to HK$74.8 billion. (bit.ly/1IcazrD)

-- Former Liberal Party leader James Tien plans to commission the city's largest single opinion poll on the government's electoral reform package next month in an attempt to persuade four pan-democratic lawmakers to support the plan. Tien said he would pay the University of Hong Kong's public opinion programme HK$250,000 out of his own pocket. (bit.ly/1R7Zoml)

-- Average revenue at the city's hotels may have dropped 20 percent during the Labour Day holiday this year compared with the same period last year, an industry insider says. (bit.ly/1ET2JRj)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong's new police commissioner has promised to improve ties and enhance communication between the force and the public. Stephen Lo Wai-chung, 53, whom netizens christened "The Monitor" because he had been a class monitor in secondary school, succeeded Andy Tsang Wai-hung, who went on preretirement leave on Monday. (bit.ly/1dJ94o9)

-- China's former top representative in Hong Kong, Lu Ping, who once branded the territory's last British governor Chris Patten a "sinner for a thousand years", has died aged 88 from cancer. The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office announced Lu's death in an obituary, saying he died at Beijing Hospital due to illness. (bit.ly/1zJ7Wek)

-- Hong Kong travel agencies are no longer hiring new staff due to rising operational costs and a strong Hong Kong dollar, Travel Industry Council chairman Michael Wu Siu-ying said. Inbound travel agencies are hit hard by falling sales and revenues due to a spike in the number of passenger arrivals over the Labour Day weekend, Wu said. (bit.ly/1IamDYX)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- MTR Corp Ltd received 28 expression of interest in submitting bids for the development of the seventh phase of the Lohas Park residential project in Tseung Kwan O with potential bidders including The Link Real Estate Investment Trust and China Vanke.

MING PAO DAILY

-- Lifestyle International, which operates Sogo department store in Hong Kong, saw double-digit growth in sales in the city during the Labour Day weekend, said chief executive officer Thomas Lau.

-- Mainland tourist arrivals totalled 441,568 during the Labour Day weekend between May 1 and 3, up 13.8 percent from the same period a year ago, data from Immigration Department showed.

($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars)