REFILE-PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 17

HONG KONG, July 17 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong's law enforcement of illegal ivory smuggling is failing and hurting international efforts to end the killing of elephants in Africa, a report by the Save the Elephants found. It said government agencies faced challenges to tackle illegal ivory shipments from Africa bound via the city for China, and ivory items bought in retail outlets by mainland tourists to smuggle home. (bit.ly/1McVCqZ)

-- For the first time in its 40-year history, the Independent Commission Against Corruption has appointed a woman to head the operations department at the core of its anti-graft mission. The appointment of Rebecca Li Bo-lan as the new deputy commissioner and head of operations will be effective on Saturday. (bit.ly/1HBS2QV)

-- Hong Kong's government has been ranked the fourth most efficient in the world by the World Economic Forum, coming 27 places higher than the administration on the mainland. In the Asia-Pacific region, only Singapore was ranked higher than Hong Kong, coming second. Qatar was ranked the most efficient government worldwide. (bit.ly/1CGjQHq)

THE STANDARD

-- Cash-strapped Sing Pao Daily News will temporarily cease publication on Friday as its bank accounts have been frozen following the liquidation order of its parent company, the 76-year-old Chinese-language newspaper said. (bit.ly/1Hy3380)

-- The elderly population of Hong Kong ranks in the bottom three in the world for poverty, coming in 95th out of 97 locations worldwide, according to a survey by the Chinese University of Hong Kong Jockey Club Institute of Ageing. (bit.ly/1Ka3Xso)

-- More than 60 percent of Hong Kong companies plan to increase pay in line with inflation, and 10 percent will raise salaries above inflation in the next 12 months, a survey by Grant Thornton shows. It said 42.5 percent of enterprises in the city are neither optimistic nor pessimistic on economic outlook over the next 12 months, while 40 percent remain optimistic. (bit.ly/1Ka4LO1)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The fifth batch of HK$10 billion worth of iBonds, which are linked to the local inflation rate, will start taking orders from Tuesday and is estimated to yield up to 4 percent annually.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Movie star Li Lian Jie and his wife Nina Li had on July 10 bought 11.54 billion shares of Far East Holdings for HK$1.15 billion ($148.38 million), becoming the largest shareholders of the company, according to a disclosure from the Hong Kong bourse.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............