PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 27

HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Former financial secretary Antony Leung urged the government to outline the direction of Hong Kong's economic development. His remarks came a day after Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying and Liberal Party chairman Felix Chung Kwok-pan exchanged fire over whether the city's laissez-faire economic policy should be replaced by Leung's "proactive" principle. (bit.ly/1i349Ax)

- Telecommunications equipment manufacturer ZTE Corp expects a steady stream of 4G mobile network projects in the second half of this year to buttress its sales amid slower demand for smartphones in the country. Large-scale deployment and capacity expansion will drive new demand for investments in the telecommunications industry, chairman Hou Weigui said. (bit.ly/1KOFMNV)

- Shangri-La Asia, the luxury hotel chain owned by the Kerry Group, said a weak global economic outlook and depreciation of the yuan would drive its core hotel ownership segment deeper into the red in the second half. It reported a $900,000 loss in its hotel ownership business in the first half, compared with a profit of $37.8 million a year earlier. (bit.ly/1K50iiT)

THE STANDARD

- More people and companies are converting their yuan holdings back into Hong Kong dollars, even after several banks raised the short-term yuan time deposit rate to more than 4 percent per year. Dah Sing Bank's head of banking product development, Mickey Tang, said its yuan time deposits have shrunk by 5 percent daily after Beijing devalued the yuan by 2 percent on Aug. 11. (bit.ly/1LxvzZ9)

- Employers may get hit with an annual wage bill of up to HK$10.3 billion ($1.33 billion) in overtime pay if standard working hours is legislated, forcing 7,000 small and medium enterprises into the red, the government-appointed Standard Working Hours Committee said. (bit.ly/1K528jV)

- Local real estate agencies are set for stiff competition with rivals from the mainland. Midland Holdings and Centaline Property, which have been dominating the city's real estate sector, are being challenged by China's largest broker, Homelink Real Estate Agency, which plans to join the party in the fourth quarter at the earliest, sources said. (bit.ly/1hH6am2)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Packaging products maker CPMC Holdings Ltd, a unit of China state-backed COFCO Corp, may see its parent injecting other packaging assets into the company in future, while it is also considering to introduce strategic investors as part of its restructuring, according to executive chairman Zhang Xin.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Total advertising spending in July in Hong Kong increased 1 percent from a year ago in its slowest monthly gain this year at HK$3.9 billion ($503.19 million), and was down from a growth of 2 percent in June, according to advertising monitoring group admanGO.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7506 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)