PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 28

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday.

- Two more top Citic Securities executives were named as having been taken away by mainland police as part of an investigation into illegal securities trading, as Beijing toughens its stance on what it calls "malicious short-selling". Two sources revealed that in addition to managing director Xu Gang, two other members of its executive committee were "asked to assist in the investigation". (bit.ly/1hIZFiF)

- Investors from Hong Kong's biggest trade partner in Europe were not put off by last year's Occupy protests, Germany's top envoy to the city said. A politically active youth contingent was "good for Hong Kong", said Consul General Nikolaus Graf Lambsdorff, who believes some protest leaders could use their skills to become successful in business. (bit.ly/1ImDq70)

- The number of visitors to Ocean Park has dropped about 15 percent so far this summer holiday amid concerns that an increasing number of mainlanders are opting for other Asian destinations such as Japan and Singapore, according to the park's sales and marketing executive director, Vivian Lee. (bit.ly/1ImDOmf)

- A deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office has met with Democratic Party leaders in a surprise ice-breaking lunch in Admiralty. Feng Wei, with his two assistants, met party chairwoman Emily Lau, vice-chairmen Lo Kin-hei and Andrew Wan Siu-kin, chief executive Lam Cheuk-ting and lawmaker Wu Chi-wai. Lau denied the meeting was a closed-door talk. (bit.ly/1LEMY4U)

- Chinese carmaker BYD said it could sell 60,000 new-energy cars this year after sales in the first half hit 20,000. Chairman and president Wang Chuanfu expects sales in the new-energy-vehicle industry to continue to grow sharply in the second half. (bit.ly/1hjksZr)

- China Mengniu Dairy chief executive Sun Yiping said the industry in the mainland faces challenges of excess supply of raw milk, but added the firm will keep its prices stable. The company will also strive to develop its online marketing and products to tap young consumers in the second half, Sun said. (bit.ly/1Jphtsa)

- PetroChina said it will trim its capital expenditure to deal with the low-oil-price environment, which would also bring opportunities for mergers and acquisitions, while the depreciation of the yuan will aid earnings.

- Emperor Watch & Jewellery Ltd posted a HK$54.1 million ($7 million) loss for the first half of 2015 with revenue falling 21.1 percent from a year ago to HK$2.4 billion amid weak retail sentiment and increasing rental expenses. It said sales of watches fell 21.9 percent and jewellery was down 17.6 percent.

($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)